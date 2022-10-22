A Riverina cattle stud owner says interest in his herd's genetics from an international buyer for the first time is a dream come true.
Nearly 30 years ago, when the breed was less common in Australia, Le Martres Limousin Stud owner Leon Martin traveled the world to research Limousin bloodlines in a different environment.
The Table Top farmer said it was at a conference in Zimbabwe where he first met the Scottish buyers.
"I always felt that the genetics that we farmed here could potentially be something that would interest them, so 27 years later they rang up and said 'we're going to come to Australia and see what you guys have'," he said.
"[They] visited 12 or 13 studs and have been back in touch since and they've expressed interest in five or six of our cows as donors in terms of eggs, and potentially some of the sires for semen.
"There's a lot of water to go under the bridge, the animals have to test clear and all the rest of it, but just to have an expression of interest that our stock can help them take their stock to the next level is just a dream come true."
Up until now, Mr Martin has only ever sold his cattle within Australia.
He said his animals appealed to the Scots, due to their beefier, stockier, more traditional shape, compared to the typical American or Canadian leaner, "show ring" style body form, which were also common in Australia.
"Our type of black Limousin cattle is different to a lot of other breeders here in this country and that was the point of difference that the Scottish breeders were most interested in," he said.
"We've tended to specialise in this traditional form of animal against the trends, which is the show ring, and time has borne out that we can be very relevant to the front end of the beef industry."
Mr Martin said the finalised sale would take his stud's brand to a new international audience and open up more export opportunities.
"Then locally it gives you credibility for people to see that our stock are of an international standard," he said.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
