Wodonga health worker moaned, groped colleague on last shift together

A mental health worker who groped his colleague during his final shift with the victim has had a devastating impact on the woman.
Luciano Lo Bartolo, has pleaded guilty to intentional sexual touching of the woman, who was less than half his age, on August 7, 2020.
The victim was a registered nurse at the Wodonga mental health site.
Lo Bartolo, who was 54 at the time, told her to follow him at the end of their last shift together, wrapped his arms around the woman, played with her hair, and put her in a position where she couldn't move.
The victim told him to stop but he touched the sides of her breasts, nuzzled his face into her neck, rubbed his genitals and groped her bottom.
The woman tried to push herself free as Lo Bartolo moaned and said "you're really turning me on", and told the woman he would really miss her.
The Melbourne Magistrates Court heard the victim was in a panic and was left feeling "disgusted and scared".
She told a colleague something really bad had happened but was initially reluctant to report the matter, but later informed staff and police.
Lo Bartolo was stood down and eventually left the job, and was charged by Wodonga sex offence investigators.
He made some admissions to police but said he had stopped as soon as his colleague asked, and denied that she had pushed him away or that he said she turned him on.
Police had initially considered the matter appropriate for diversion but a magistrate deemed it too serious.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said his client had no previous involvement with the justice system and had lost his marriage of nearly 30 years, and was now estranged from his adult children.
Magistrate Greg McNamara read a victim impact statement.
"She felt during this experience she was scared, frightened, and froze," he said.
"It was a clearly distressing situation for her."
He placed Lo Bartolo on a good behaviour bond with a $1000 donation.
He did not place Lo Bartolo on the sex offender registry.
