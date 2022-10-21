HEALTH overwhelmingly topped the list of concerns of Border Mail readers in an ACM pre-election survey with close to 100 per cent of respondents listing the issue as "very important" or "important".
The online survey of more than 1000 regional Victorians asked them to tell us how important the big issues are to them in the run-up to the November 26 state election.
The survey, which was open to readers from across ACM mastheads for three weeks to October 14, showed 99.06 per cent of Border Mail respondents considered health to be the most important issue, compared with a statewide total of 94.96 per cent.
The results showed health trumped all other issues with less than 1 per cent of Border Mail readers considering it "unimportant". Increased funding to regional hospitals and greater incentives to keep medical staff were both solutions nine out ten readers agreed with.
Other top issues for North East respondents were integrity in government (92.45 per cent), roads (88.68 per cent), regional development (84.9) and cost of living (83.02 per cent).
The aim of the survey, held across multiple mastheads in regional Victoria, was to gauge public perception of key issues as the election looms.
That integrity in government had the second-highest response across the state indicated a trust gap for politicians of all stripes to bridge, after multiple scandals from the major parties.
Nine out ten respondents said more powers were needed to stop corruption in government and improve transparency.
Some scandals involved the Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission, while others concerned individuals, but all had an effect on how politicians were perceived by voters.
This reinforced a clear need for transparency.
Cost of living was also rated as "very important" by 53.28 per cent of respondents across the state, as bills, interest rates, and other costs continue to rise.
In the individual questions, it was clear many regional Victorians wanted more support to recruit and retain healthcare workers and teachers, with 88 per cent agreeing on healthcare workers and 76.5 per cent for teachers.
Opinions were split on whether more financial help was needed for regional businesses, and individuals, to continue recovering from lockdowns, at 55 per cent agreement statewide.
Readers also called for more funding for public schools, and action to improve housing affordability.
People were also clear about prioritising roads, with 83.5 per cent saying roads in their areas are not safe or in good condition.
