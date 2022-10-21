Cameron defends CCTV cameras to contain 'epidemic of assaults, brawls'

Albury councillor Darren Cameron says he will continue to fight to expand CCTV coverage in a bid to keep a lid on what was once an "epidemic of assaults" on the city streets.
Cr Cameron was responding to Greens Councillor Ashley Edwards' claims that evidence showed the cameras were largely ineffective, with a recent study showing more than 40 per cent of people still felt unsafe in some places in the Albury and Lavington CBDs.
Cr Edwards rejected any moves to further develop Albury's existing public camera system at council's most recent meeting.
Cr Cameron responded that when he first mooted the idea of CCTV cameras to be installed in Dean Street he had little support, but that the cameras had proved to be an effective deterrent.
"People are very quick to forget the level of violence that was occurring on an almost weekly and nightly basis in Dean Street - it was an absolute epidemic of serious assaults and brawling with cases of people being seriously injured," Cr Cameron said. "It has been one of Albury's success stories.
"It needs to be extended, not just from the CBD area but to most of our city. What we were seeing (at the council meeting) is a bit of a coup d'état - an attempt to knock off something.
"The representative from the Greens previously was adamantly opposed to the CCTV system and always voted against it. CCTV, as we've heard often from the police and from others, is of great benefit to this city.
"If you don't believe me consult more widely with the shop owners and business owners and the general public. It's something that I strongly support, I fought to achieve and something I will continue to fight to achieve."
