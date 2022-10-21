The Border Mail
Albury councillor defends use of CCTV system to stave off crime

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated October 21 2022 - 7:50am, first published 7:00am
Cameron defends CCTV cameras to contain 'epidemic of assaults, brawls'

Albury councillor Darren Cameron says he will continue to fight to expand CCTV coverage in a bid to keep a lid on what was once an "epidemic of assaults" on the city streets.

