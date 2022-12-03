As the saying goes, a cat has nine lives.
Wodonga man Warren Hamilton has had eight and knows he's lucky to still be here.
Looking from the outside, the builder and self-confessed fitness fanatic was a picture of health, which makes it even harder to believe he could have suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.
Eight is the number of times Warren's heart stopped functioning on June 24, 2021, where his wife, Emily, found him collapsed on the floor after returning to pick up their youngest from childcare.
"I was the guy that was doing 10 to 12 sessions a week at the gym because I could. I was just at the gym having a normal morning, I was absolutely fine," Warren said.
"There is no history of heart issues at all in the family. I went to the gym that morning and I would normally grab a coffee on the way back and bring it home.
"I came straight home and said to Emily 'I'm not feeling well and I think I'm having a heart attack', but everyone had been sick the week before with chest infections and the general flu because it was winter, so I went to bed.
"Emily came home at three o'clock after her workday and I was still in bed not feeling well. She left at about five o'clock to pick our youngest up from daycare.
"When she got back, she found me dead on the floor, blue in the face. It was anywhere from 30 seconds to about 20 minutes.
"I had eight arrests in that time. Multiple times in the house and further at Albury hospital. I shouldn't be here.
"The whole white light thing, I never ever believed it, but it's absolutely it's true."
Warren has no recollection of the day at all, not even the gym session.
"I lost almost a week and a half (of memory) prior to the attack. I think that's just the mind protecting you, but I'll never really know," he said.
"Just prior to Emily getting home, I had gotten out of bed and then collapsed in the hallway. If that hadn't have occurred, you wouldn't be talking to me.
"She wouldn't have come and checked on me immediately, it was just the fact she looked down the hallway and asked me to get up and I didn't respond.
"She then rolled me over and started compressions for three or four minutes and called triple zero."
Warren was taken to Albury hospital and transferred to St Vincent's in Melbourne where was in a coma for six days and placed in an ice bath to ensure his organs were able to recover.
He had a defibrillator implanted in his chest which now monitors him 24/7 and administers shocks if he has any irregularities.
Warren has experienced a shock a staggering 19 times.
"It's like a horse kicking you in the chest," he revealed.
"Your heart goes into what's called ventricular tachycardia where the lower chamber beats too fast to pump well and the body doesn't receive enough oxygenated blood.
"If your bottom chamber is doing that, the valves are opening to let blood in and you faint, but I never have. I've had the privilege of experiencing every one of them.
"It's an extremely painful sensation, but it doesn't last. That's probably the closest you'll get to it unless you're actually going to get kicked in the chest by a horse.
"In one day I had 15 shocks. Two one after the other and then about six hours later about an hour south of Sydney I had 13 shocks in 15 minutes.
"It was the only real time where I said 'just end it'. One you can cope with, but when it just keeps coming, it's hard.
"Since July, when I had a bout of surgery, I've been all clear."
It was upon leaving St Vincent's for the first time that Warren and Emily had no idea where to turn.
"He was discharged from St Vincent's 14 days after he was declared dead and he walked out alone with his stuff in a brown paper bag," Emily said.
"That image of him leaving is quite daunting. He's being wheeled to the door and then he just stood up and walked out and there was this moment of, what do we do now?
"In that bag was a one-page flyer of St Vincent's message about what had occurred. It was a sudden cardiac arrest flyer sponsored by St Vincent's Hospital. There's nothing wrong with that, but that was it.
"I'm a very factual, data driven person. I'm looking for facts and I'm looking for tangible information that helps you understand where to go from here.
"There wasn't really anything out there that just cut through the nonsense and called things for what it was."
Warren's sister, Melissa Riedy, works in heart health and was integral in connecting him with his cardiologist who specialised in work with the defibrillator he had installed.
"A doctor did not have a conversation where his sister either wasn't present or wasn't on speakerphone," Emily said.
"I wonder if because of that, we had a vastly different experience in terms of the access to information and resources that we got.
"He has a top of the line defibrillator installed that wasn't even on the market when he got it.
"We understood we were having a great experience, but as brutal as it was, his sister would prepare me every day for the possibility of him having significant brain damage and me needing to become a carer.
"She knew I needed that, don't sugarcoat it, tell me what I'm walking into.
"That connection was so phenomenal while we were in the system, but when Warren got out of hospital it was all about 'here's your next appointment, not a list of recommended mental health advocates, booklets, pamphlets and everything going forward."
The Hamiltons' experience has led to the formation of SURVIVR Australia, a trauma support group for sudden cardiac survivors, their families and friends.
SURVIVR was launched on Instagram in October and a website and podcast are in the pipeline.
Warren and Emily started the group with an aim to share patient and partners' stories of surviving trauma and create awareness of heart health, particularly for men.
"A cat only gets nine lives and I've had eight, so there's got to be a reason why. My focus is always circling back to helping others navigate through this," Warren said.
"SURVIVR is all about our experiences and what we went through surviving a cardiac arrest. It's only one in 10 out of hospital that do. It's rare that not only do you survive from it, but you recover to a point where you're capable of continuing in life.
"A lot of people end up either severely depressed. Depending on how long you were dead for, it can have brain impacts as well.
"Knowing my kids potentially wouldn't have their father around if I had have been left a minute longer, it's confronting, but it's also therapeutic because you understand what happened.
"We want to build that and share stories and make everyone feel comfortable that you can come out of this okay, and you can carry on with your life."
Emily is also keen to share her story from the perspective of a wife and mother.
"For a lot of wives, there's no one out there to talk to you and ask if you're okay," she said.
"I really wanted to flesh that out through the stories we're putting up on SURVIVR and we're trying to have a nice mix of information in layman's terms.
"I've recently been talking about how I lost all sense of where the kids were in the midst of doing CPR.
"My son was found under the couch with his hands overs his eyes. The paramedics found him because I was up in the bedroom.
"You see women and mothers who are beating themselves up and saying they should have done things differently when in fact they did what was best in that moment.
"Another interesting thing is people's perceptions around how I should have been processing my trauma.
"It's also fine if you've had a traumatic experience and you're completely okay."
The Hamiltons' ultimate goal is to change and support the current system to provide more information and resources when patients leave the safety of hospital.
"I think back to walking out of hospital with brown paper bag, we don't want that to happen. The end game is to provide people with enough information where they've got opportunities to explore it in their own way," Warren said.
"It doesn't have to be cardiology-based, it could be anything, but there needs to be something for all of us to be able to walk out of hospital after having an experience that has potentially killed you to know what's next.
"If we can provide a bit more information for people to walk out with, it doesn't need to have the stamp of St Vincent's or Alfred hospitals or wherever it may be, it's just a generic piece of information they can share with patients as they walk out that allows them to make a decision on which direction they want to head."
Approximately 20,000 Australians suffer a sudden cardiac arrest each year.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
