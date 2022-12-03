The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Wodonga's Warren and Emily Hamilton launch trauma support group SURVIVR Australia after sudden cardiac arrest

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
December 4 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily and Warren Hamilton have recently started to share their experiences with sudden cardiac arrest through SURVIVR Australia. Picture by Mark Jesser

As the saying goes, a cat has nine lives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.