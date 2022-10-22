The Border's newest ballet company Albury Wodonga Youth Ballet will perform The Nutcracker for its inaugural show at The Cube, Wodonga next month.
The story follows Clara, a young girl who is given a nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve.
Late that night, the nutcracker springs to life and whisks Clara away to the magical Land of Sweets, where she meets the Sugarplum Fairy, dancing flowers, and sweets from all around the world.
Artistic director Beth Docker said she picked The Nutcracker because "it has been a family favourite for generations".
"Students have been working hard to nail all of the choreography," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The production brings together 25 dancers from 10 dance schools throughout the Border region.
Performances will be held on Saturday, November 5, at 6.30pm and Sunday, November 6, at 1.30pm.
Tickets can be booked online via thecubewodonga.com.au or call The Cube Wodonga's box office on (02) 6022 9311.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.