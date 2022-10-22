The Border Mail
Albury Wodonga Youth Ballet brings homegrown version of The Nutcracker to fans

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
October 22 2022 - 9:30pm
Yael Shemesh, 13, of Murray Youth Performing Arts, will dance the lead role of Clara in Albury Wodonga Youth Ballet's The Nutcracker. Two performances will be held at The Cube, Wodonga, on November 5 and 6.

The Border's newest ballet company Albury Wodonga Youth Ballet will perform The Nutcracker for its inaugural show at The Cube, Wodonga next month.

