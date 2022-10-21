As a part owner of Front Page, Jake Edmunds doesn't have to head to the Gold Coast amusement parks for a ride on a roller coaster.
The Geoff Duryea-trained sprinter has provided more ups and downs for Edmunds than any ride you would find at Dreamworld, Sea World, Movie World, Wet 'n' Wild and White Water World.
Two years ago, Edmunds must have felt like he had just gotten off the Giant Drop after receiving a phone call informing him that Front Page had been scratched for The Kosciuszko on the eve of the race.
In a dramatic pre-race twist, the slick sprinter had injured himself in a freak horse float incident not long after leaving his Corowa stables enroute to Sydney.
Edmunds vividly recalls sitting in a breakfast cafe in Sydney on the morning before the big race with good mates and fellow part owners Marc Duryea and Andrew Cronin when the bombshell was dropped.
"I remember having breakfast with the boys at Coogee when the news came through about the float mishap," Edmunds recalled.
"To say I went from feeling like I was on top of the world to like I was at a funeral, would not be an understatement.
"It's funny, last weekend we were up there again and nobody wanted to go near that cafe.
"It just gave us a bad vibe.
"But we ended up going there for breakfast on Sunday because we wanted to exorcise the demons once and for all.
"The joint was called Little Jack Horner and it was a great breakfast and I would recommend going there if you are ever in the area."
Fast forward 12 months and Edmunds was back on the roller coaster again.
But this time it was more like he had just gotten off the Kamikaze and nearly drowned at Wet 'n' Wild.
Front Page was for the second year in-a-row among the leading fancies for The Kosciuszko.
But lightning struck twice after the star sprinter once again went amiss in the lead-up, after being ruled out with a tendon complaint.
Fast forward another 12 months to last weekend and for the third year in-a-row Front Page was again one of the main contenders for the world's richest race for country trained horses and second favourite.
Understandably after the devastating lows of the previous two years, connections were keen to avoid the spotlight and remain as low key as possible in the lead-up to the race.
"We were very low key, we weren't over confident but quietly confident," Edmunds said.
"Personally I was reluctant to say that he could win.
"But once the horse got to Randwick, everybody was calm and surprisingly I didn't detect anyone in the group that was nervous.
"I think after what happened the previous two years that we were nervous about not making the race again.
"Once the horse arrived, Geoff said I can't have this horse any better which put everybody's mind at ease.
"We met up with the slot holders in the mounting yard before the race and they were really nervous.
"But we were calm and jovial and just said 'all's good, we think the horse will run well.'
Edmunds, who is a keen form student, expected Front Page to settle prominently and hopefully show his customary sprint late down the long Randwick straight.
He admitted he was surprised to see the Duryea stable colours of light blue and white stripes, lime sleeves and cap settle first.
"We expected the two younger horses in Le Melody and Talbragar to lead quite comfortably and we were planning to stalk the pair," he said..
"A similar scenario unfolded in the Wagga Town Plate where Front Page camped just off the speed.
"But Front Page jumped better than expected and wanted to race keenly early.
"So just over that first furlong and a bit there were some anxious moments.
"Once he relaxed he looked to be travelling strongly until the final furlong when All Too Easy suddenly emerged from the chasing pack.
"From where we were standing it was frightening for a fleeting moment because it looked like we were going to run second.
"But then we saw 'Gus' (Front Page) physically kick again and I knew in that precise moment that we had conquered the mountain and had won the Kosciuszko.
"It was a surreal feeling."
Edmunds knew the celebrations and aftermath would be big but said he was blown away by the phone calls and text messages from well wishes.
"It was amazing, the reaction by family and friends once the horse won - it was enormous," he said.
"Text messages, phone calls, especially a stack of text messages from people that I hadn't seen or talked to for quite some time.
"Most of us turned our phones off before the race in the mounting yard to focus on the moment.
"It was funny, one of the guys turned his phone back on after the race and sat it on the table in front of everyone
"We just watched it beep and vibrate - we thought it was going to explode, there were that many messages coming through.
"We all expected the post race congratulations messages to be huge but it was way bigger than we imagined."
As expected the victory sparked huge celebrations from all the owners, family and friends who were at Randwick to witness the breathtaking performance of Front Page.
Edmunds said he will never forget singing Neil Diamond's classic Sweet Caroline in the build-up to The Everest amongst one of the biggest crowds ever witnessed at Randwick.
"I have never witnessed anything like it on a racecourse before," Edmunds said.
"It was a surreal moment for Marc, Andrew and myself holding the Kosciuszko trophy in one hand, a drink in the other and belting out Sweet Caroline like we were trying to win a karaoke competition amongst a crowd of 45,000 people.
"There is video footage circulating of the moment which is pretty cringeworthy if you see it but we did feel like rock stars even if we can't sing like one."
Edmunds revealed it wasn't the only time that Duryea, Cronin and himself belted out a tune during the weekend long celebrations.
"We carted the trophy around Randwick for the rest of the day before heading to a restaurant in Coogee for tea," he said.
"That was magnificent and Tyler Schiller and his partner joined us for a few celebratory drinks.
"Tyler was so excited and is a country kid at heart who is originally from Young.
"I think Tyler wanted to pull an all-nighter but he left fairly early because he had to ride at Nowra the following day.
"After tea it was back to the Coogee Bay Hotel until stumps.
"And then on Sunday we spent another day and night in the Coogee Bay Hotel beer garden.
"Late on Sunday afternoon we requested the DJ play Horses by Daryl Braithwaite and we got up and started singing along with the trophy.
"The next moment, the whole of the Coogee Bay Hotel beer garden joined in, which was a priceless moment.
"Finna (Duryea) joked that we should think about bringing out a CD called Gus' Greatest Hits.
"We wouldn't sell many copies but we would all listen to it."
While Edmunds was keen to avoid the spotlight pre-race, he said he felt like a celebrity post race with the amount of young racegoers keen to get a photo with the impressive Kosciuszko trophy which is valued at more than $40,000.
"I lost count of how many under-30 year olds wanted to get a selfie with the trophy," he said.
"This went on all day at the races, back at the Coogee Bay Hotel later that night and again on the Sunday.
"It was just amazing how many people came up to us and I've never experienced anything like that before.
"Late on Sunday we took the trophy back to the motel because it was just getting too hectic."
Amid all the backslapping of winning the world's richest race for country trained horses, the connections of Front Page couldn't help but sympathise with how the Farrer Hotel punters club must have felt.
The Wagga based punters club had picked Front Page to represent them for the past two years.
This year one of the most cashed-up punters clubs in the country failed to draw a horse despite spending tens of thousands on tickets.
"We feel for everybody involved in the Farrer Hotel punters club," Edmunds said.
"They were good enough to support us and pin their faith in Front Page two years in a row without luck.
"They were certainly mentioned on numerous occasions during the celebrations and we do feel their pain and it took some gloss off the win.
"If we were lucky enough to run in the race again next year, we would love to be in partnership with the punters club."
