A DESPERATE plea is being made for $50,000 to ensure Business Wodonga continues, with a motion to wind up the organisation ready if the cash does not emerge.
A letter was sent to members and sponsors on Thursday night warning them a special general meeting would be held on November 10 to discuss ending Business Wodonga.
A motion earmarked for that meeting reads: "To avoid becoming insolvent, the Leadership Team (Committee of Management) recommends to the members, that Wodonga Chamber of Commerce, trading as Business Wodonga) be wound up as quickly as possible, to ensure that all obligations are met."
However, Business Wodonga president Brett Drinnan says that situation can be avoided if ten enterprises each make a $5000 donation by November 3.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"In simple terms it's a call to arms, we're reaching out to all businesses asking for help," Mr Drinnan said.
"We need an immediate cash injection of 50K and we're pleading to our largest businesses to dip into their pockets for 5K each."
Over the COVID period, membership has dropped from close to 400 to around 200 and in 2020 Wodonga Council cut its $80,000 contribution which represented 33 per cent of the group's funding.
"It will be a massive loss to Wodonga and a huge loss to our Two Cities, One Community," Mr Drinnan said of the potential demise.
"It will be to the detriment of Wodonga Council because we can provide services quicker, faster and cheaper than council ever could."
Mr Drinnan said there were indications some potential members were reluctant to join Business Wodonga when it received council assistance so he is urging those people to now join.
He was confident Business Wodonga could continue with firmer footing if it received the short-term zap of funding, pointing to expected income from jobs expos after the inaugural one in September was a success with 63 organisations paying to participate.
However, Mr Drinnan said it was hard to compare that group with Business Wodonga because it had a different administrative structure with retailers levied to support it.
"We perform a very similar role, but they're totally different in how they're made up and how their funding stream works," he said.
Mr Drinnan said Business Wodonga was speaking to Wodonga Council about support and noted "there's a slim glimmer of hope that we may see a new injection from 2023 but there's nothing immediate coming our way".
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.