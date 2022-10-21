The Border Mail
Wodonga mayor defends appointment of CEO after job goes to manager who oversaw finances at heavily indebted Snowy Valleys Council

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated October 21 2022 - 9:22am, first published 8:00am
Susanne Andres and Matthew Hyde in a digitally-altered Snowy Valleys Council photograph from their time at the Tumut-based council which formed from a merger.

THE cash-strapped Snowy Valleys Council, described as being "broke" by its mayor, has had its former chief financial officer appointed to a key job at Wodonga Council.

