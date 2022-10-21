THE cash-strapped Snowy Valleys Council, described as being "broke" by its mayor, has had its former chief financial officer appointed to a key job at Wodonga Council.
Matthew Hyde, who went from being Snowy Valleys chief executive to the same role at Wodonga in July, has hired Susanne Andres for an executive role.
Mr Hyde issued a statement on the matter in reply to questions
"Susanne Andres was appointed to an acting director role following the resignation of Narelle Klein," Mr Hyde said.
"Ms Andres was appointed to her temporary role following a recruitment process involving a pool of candidates."
It has been described as a short-term contract with recruitment agencies and industry bodies contacted to fill it, rather than an advertising process.
The Border Mail understands a message went to councillors requesting them not to speak to the media after our inquiries on Ms Andres' hiring.
IN OTHER NEWS
Ms Klein had worked at the council since 2015 and was director finance and systems, her profile and photograph remained on the city's website on Friday.
She could not be reached for comment.
Ms Andres was introduced by mayor Kev Poulton at this week's Wodonga Council meeting as acting director of corporate services.
"One week into the job (she) is ready to answer every single question about this organisation's history," Cr Poulton said.
"Isn't that right Susanne, smile and nod, we'll go easy on you."
Ms Andres also was finance manager at the Tablelands Council in far north Queensland when Mr Hyde had a leadership role there.
In a statement, Cr Poulton did not address the appointment of Ms Andres but commented on the hiring of Mr Hyde, who was chosen by him and other councillors.
"Councillors are satisfied with the recruitment process that led to the appointment of the CEO and have full confidence that he will lead the city towards the positive and exciting future that our community expects and deserves," Cr Poulton said.
Save Tumbarumba this week held a meeting attended by Snowy Valleys councillors to discuss their council's $20 million operating loss.
The group's Neil Hamilton said "the mayor opened the meeting by saying 'I hate to say it, but we're broke".
"The budget that was made for them....was a figment of someone's imagination," Dr Hamilton said.
"It had no resemblance to reality."
Dr Hamilton also said: "You can't explain four continual years of no correlation between budgets and actuals without thinking 'what the hell's going on?'."
Snowy Valleys mayor Ian Chaffey said he used "broke" as a colloquialism and the $20.7 million included a $15.8 million revaluation of water and sewer assets with a cash loss of $4.9 million.
Mr Hyde made a statement hinting at the past.
"My focus is on the way forward and working to deliver a bright, vibrant future for the Wodonga community," he said.
Meanwhile, Cr Chaffey met NSW Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman in Sydney on Thursday.
He said the minister told him for a demerger to be pursued a new business case would have to come from the council, rather than relying on a previous submission made by Save Tumbarumba.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.