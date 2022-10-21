Mount Beauty Cricket Club has landed its man.
The Power have secured the services of hard hitting all rounder Sulaiman Hussain from Oxfordshire, arriving in the country on Wednesday.
The left hand top order batter and right arm off spinner will look to cause havoc in this year's Cricket Albury Wodonga District Grade - and his arrival could not be more timely.
With Mt Beauty captain Dan Saville set to miss the first few rounds due to a broken leg sustained during footy season, the man himself is relieved to have locked in Sulaiman.
"We were looking through a player agency and were lucky to snap him up," Saville said.
"We were sent a video of him smashing 150-odd in an ODI, that was pretty fun to watch."
Hussain most recently plied his trade for Cumnor Cricket Club in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League second division.
He previously spent time at Leamington in the Birmingham Premier League, as well as a stint playing in Pakistan.
His ability to punch the field and chip in with wickets is an asset Saville is hanging out for, considering the club's truncated preseason.
"It's been a disrupted pre-season campaign like most clubs, we've been trying to make the most of the indoor nets as the oval hasn't been in good condition," Saville said.
"I still think our squad is good enough to compete, and as history has proven we've done that over the past few years.
"We know from last year it's going to be an even season, Howlong are back in the comp so there are nine good teams this season - and everyone will be aiming to play finals."
