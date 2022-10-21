The Border Mail
Refugee group hosts art auction to settle families in Albury-Wodonga

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
October 21 2022 - 6:00pm
Artist Meg Sprouster with Murray Valley Sanctuary Refugee Group vice-president Sandra Blake and auction organiser Lynette Frauenfelder. Picture by Ash Smith

Replicas of some of the world's most famous paintings will be auctioned at Splitters Creek to raise money to help refugees settle in Albury-Wodonga.

