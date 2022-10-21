Replicas of some of the world's most famous paintings will be auctioned at Splitters Creek to raise money to help refugees settle in Albury-Wodonga.
Murray Valley Sanctuary Refugee Group is hosting the 'Famous Fakes Auction' at Splitters Creek Community Centre from 1.30pm with the auction at 3pm on Saturday.
It's very important to settle people arriving in Albury-Wodonga with the least trauma- Meg Sprouster
The group's Lynette Frauenfelder said over the past few years during COVID-19, refugee intake in Australia was put on hold and the annual fundraiser didn't go ahead, but in the past few weeks a Syrian family of six had arrived on the Border.
"We've got a cohort of about 10 people involved and basically finding accommodation, setting them up with school for the children, doctors appointments, it's just a very big undertaking," she said.
Ms Frauenfelder said the money could pay for courses on financial management, safe relationships and raising children in Australia, tertiary education, driving lessons, bicycles or accommodation expenses.
About 50 artworks by Border artists, including copies of Van Gogh's Sunflowers and Johannes Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring, were up for grabs.
Artist Meg Sprouster said it was a worthwhile cause.
"That's possibly why there has been such a lovely response from the art group here," she said. "They think it's very important to settle people arriving in Albury-Wodonga with the least trauma for them, because they've already come from such traumatic experiences."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
