The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border's federal MP's divided on the go-ahead for new hospital

SE
By Sophie Else
October 22 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farrer MP Sussan Ley says "unfortunately, there is unlikely to be anything towards a new hospital". File Picture

Funding for a new single-site hospital for Albury-Wodonga remains at the top of the budget wish list, but the Border's federal MPs are divided on how likely it is to be delivered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.