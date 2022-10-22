Funding for a new single-site hospital for Albury-Wodonga remains at the top of the budget wish list, but the Border's federal MPs are divided on how likely it is to be delivered.
It comes after the Victorian government announced hundreds of millions of dollars to fund other regional centres ahead of the Albanese Labor government's first budget next week.
Farrer MP Sussan Ley said while "the Andrews Labor government continues to sit on its hands" nothing would be put towards a new Border hospital.
"When and if they ever commit to this vital work, NSW and Canberra can then understand what's needed to move forward," she said.
Ms Ley, part of the Coalition government voted out in May after nearly a decade in office, said it was a real test for the government.
Indi MP Helen Haines said the last government announced funding that was never appropriated.

"They made many promises but didn't follow through," Dr Haines said.
"The Regional Deal fell short of what was promised by the previous government at the 2019 election, but the funding must not be removed entirely by Labor - that funding is vital for our region."
Dr Haines said she expected the government to deliver on the commitment to a new hospital.
"The No.1 ask for the Border is a new hospital for Albury-Wodonga and I will continue to speak to the treasurer and health minister about the need for investment and cooperation with the Victorian and NSW governments," she said.
