The talent of Kevin Newbound knew no bounds.
A pioneer of sport in Chiltern, and later a trotting doyen in Shepparton, Newbound's recent passing was the final chapter in a book littered with tales of success.
As a hard-nosed sportsman with bagfuls of potential, perhaps the first memorable display of his capabilities was on show in 1957 when he led Chiltern to premiership glory at the tender age of 20.
And the following year, he'd do it all over again.
Back to back flags at the Swans was just the header of a life, whether intended or not, dedicated to winning.
Old friend Kevin Mayhew knew when crossing paths with Newbound, he'd met a champion.
"One thing that's sticks about Kevin, the 1957 Chiltern premiership side would have to be one of the youngest premiership sides in the O&K," he said.
"He was only 20 but he had teenagers playing around him, and he'd be encouraging them along and giving them insight into where they might place themselves.
"He was one of those guys who bought you along for the ride."
A malleable talent who was deployed along the forward line or on the flanks, Newbound would run until the day was done during those premiership years at Chiltern.
But it wasn't just on the footy oval where he excelled.
Newbound introduced table tennis to Chiltern through establishing a local competition, and became very heavily involved in the fire brigade.
Then he found his one true calling: horses.
A burgeoning interest in trotting, which started as a hobby, soon became a career for Newbound, who had the uncanny knack of picking things up fast.
Training and racing led to breeding horses and, alongside his brother Leo, the pair conducted Forest Lodge Stud at Chiltern and later Shepparton, which was established more than 50 years ago.
Newbound also bred champion juvenile pacer Lennytheshark, who he sold privately as a yearling.
His committment and drive at Shepparton Harness Racing Club eventually led to him becoming more well known in the horse breeding field than for his other sporting exports.
Which, as Mayhew pointed out, is no mean feat.
"He played tennis, cricket - any sport he turned his hand to, he seemed to be able to master and become very competitive at all levels," Mayhew said.
"He was always a fairly considered and almost intense person that when he took to something, he would want to make sure that he did his very best at it.
"But he was a happy go lucky guy, a bit of a rascal at times.
"You wouldn't meet a nicer bloke."
