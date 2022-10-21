Rainfall records have been tumbling | Weather Watch

Bendigo recorded 65.6mm on October 13 and then 56.2mm the next day, making a two day total of 121.8mm. The 65.6mm on October 13 broke the previous record daily fall of 57.7mm on October 28, 1892. Strathbogie South recorded a two-day total of 239mm, an all-time two-day record total in 143 years of records. Previous two-day record falls happened in May 1918, December 1930 and March 1950, the last one brought major floods to Goulburn River regions.