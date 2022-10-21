Rainfall records have been tumbling | Weather Watch

Much of inland NSW has escaped the recent flooding rains that have fallen across a large part of Victoria, with the exception of the Riverina.
Deniliquin had its heaviest October rain since 2010, while at Hay it was the heaviest October rain since 1975 and the third-wettest since October of 1916.
Some record daily rainfalls for October were set on October 13. Mangalore recorded 75.8mm, easily the wettest for October in 140 years of records and surpassing the previous of 44.4 on October 4, 1993.
Mangalore has had 194.8mm this month, breaking the previous wettest October of 175 in 1992. Overall, there has been only one wetter month in Mangalore, a reading of 216mm in February 1973 when major floods hit Seymour and nearby towns.
Bendigo recorded 65.6mm on October 13 and then 56.2mm the next day, making a two day total of 121.8mm. The 65.6mm on October 13 broke the previous record daily fall of 57.7mm on October 28, 1892. Strathbogie South recorded a two-day total of 239mm, an all-time two-day record total in 143 years of records. Previous two-day record falls happened in May 1918, December 1930 and March 1950, the last one brought major floods to Goulburn River regions.
The belt of very heavy rain extended well south even into Tasmania. Sheffield recorded 104mm on October 13, then another 112.8mm the next day - each in turn breaking the previous record daily rainfall of 88.4mm on October 9, 1992.
Maximum temperatures this month have continued to be well below normal in our regions for the fifth month in succession.
In North East Victoria, maximum temperatures this month to date have been more than three degrees below normal. The highest temperature at Rutherglen failed to reach 24 degrees by October 19 for the first time since 2010, and before that in 1992 and 1949.
At many places in NSW, maximum temperatures to date this month have been four or five degrees below the October normal.
Moree is facing its coldest October since 1880; Coonabarabran, its coldest coldest October since 1964; Forbes, its coldest October since 1976; and likewise Dubbo its coldest October since 1976.
The two outback Queensland towns of Roma and St George, which have had their third-coldest June to September period in the last 113 years, have not had a temperature reaching 30 degrees up to mid-October for the first time ever.
Roma looks set to record its coldest October since 1950, whilst St George may record its coldest October on record, breaking the current record coldest October 1969.
The next rain event, due by the weekend in our regions, is anticipated this time to provide heavier rainfalls in NSW rather than Victoria.
