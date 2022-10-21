The Border Mail
Rainfall records have been tumbling | Weather Watch

By Peter Nelson
October 21 2022 - 11:00pm
The North East's maximum temps have been more than three degrees below normal through early to mid-October. Picture by Shutterstock

Much of inland NSW has escaped the recent flooding rains that have fallen across a large part of Victoria, with the exception of the Riverina.

