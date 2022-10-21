Police have launched a strike force to investigate a deliberate fire targeting a woman serving time in jail.
Sally Maree Burnside's home on Calimo Street in North Albury was set alight on Sunday morning.
Fire crews were called to the property, at the intersection of Plover Street, about 3.45am.
The fibro home was extensively damaged during the blaze, and has since been boarded up with fencing installed.
Police have confirmed the fire is suspicious.
Court records show the 38-year-old resident, Sally Burnside, is serving time in custody.
Burnside was sentenced in Albury Court to a minimum jail term of nine months earlier this year.
The 38-year-old was convicted of charges including home invasion, stalking or intimidation, multiple counts of assault, property damage, using an offensive weapon in company and other matters.
Her earliest date of release on parole is November 9, with that parole to expire in April next year.
Burnside's daughter, Chloe, took to social media following the blaze to confirm it was her mother's home which had been targeted.
"They weak, robbed the joint then burnt it," she wrote.
"It just hurts that was my home.
"Mums in jail so they saw there opportunity n took it no one was home so we okay(sic)."
Burnside has extensive criminal priors.
She has previously been in court for attacking a 13-year-old girl at Murray High School.
Investigators did not release details about the victim, but on Friday said Strike Force Disci had been established.
"Police are re-appealing for information from the public as they continue to investigate a deliberately lit house fire in the state's south at the weekend," a spokeswoman said.
"About 3.45am Sunday (16 October 2022), emergency services were called to a home on Calimo Street, North Albury, following reports of a house on fire.
"Fire and Rescue NSW attended and extinguished the blaze just after 5.30am; however, the home was extensively damaged.
"The home was unoccupied at the time, and there are no reports of injury.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Officers attached to Murray River Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.
"Following forensic testing and inquiries made by police, the fire has been deemed as deliberately lit and subsequently Strike Force Disci was established to investigate the cause of the fire."
Anyone with information can call the Albury Police Station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.