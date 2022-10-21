When David Hill embarked on a 130-kilometre trek from Albury to Wagga on Friday he had his great niece Billie Grace Richards at the forefront of his mind.
Loved ones, along with the wider Wagga community, were left heartbroken when three-year-old Billie tragically passed away in October last year from acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and a severe blood infection.
Mr Hill, a well-known Albury-based livestock broker and former Wagga resident, said one minute Billie was a happy little girl and the next she was in so much pain doctors had to place her in a coma.
Now, Mr Hill is hoping his three-day trek, titled the Billie Grace Richards Leukaemia Walk, will raise awareness around blood cancers while accumulating crucial funds to go towards finding a cure.
"I think once people hear Billie's story, it breaks their hearts."
Determined to see it through, not even the weather forecast will deter Mr Hill.
"Rain, hail or shine, it will be what it will be," he said.
Mr Hill plans to arrive at the Victory Memorial Gardens about 4pm on Sunday, with his family by his side.
A support car will travel ahead of Mr Hill to ensure his wellbeing throughout his three-day trek.
To make a donation visit fundraise.leukaemia.org.au/fundraiser/davidhill
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
