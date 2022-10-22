Lack of water vision means flow-on effects for all

It is criminal that roughly 43,000 megalitres of Victorian-sourced water is currently running into the Southern Ocean after leaving the mouth of the Murray River.
To put it in perspective, this is enough water to provide Melbourne's needs for around 40 days. So, after 10 days, the equivalent of Melbourne's annual usage total water is wasted.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said that another dam would not be built in the state under his leadership. He made the fatal "Flannery" error in saying new dams would not fill.
Andrews gets away with this rubbish because the Liberal and National parties fight for their survival on trivial matters.
Long-term vision seems to be beyond governments and oppositions, and of course the Greens and an array of ratbag representatives grab headlines offering a gurgitation of rubbish.
Then into the bargain, the federal government continues an unscientific quest to wrest productive water from farming communities.
We have been told it would never rain again and now we are being told by the fringe that it will never stop, which should have water storage bells ringing in the bloated bureaucracy.
No, not for long-term storage but flood mitigation and the so precious environmental flows.
Buffalo and Hovell are virtually shovel ready and have the added potential for hydro generation.
Then there is the decommissioned Lake Mokoan, which would have been very handy to mitigate flood flows that impinged on Benalla and Shepparton.
The regular flooding of the Maribyrnong in Melbourne could be mitigated by building a flood control dam near Keilor proposed in 2008.
Leaving all that aside, the real elephant in the room is property insurance.
Houses in flood-prone areas will be hit with massively increased premiums.
Insurance companies are not benevolent businesses and naturally take a position of worst-case scenarios.
Mortgage lenders insist on insurance which could be in the tens of thousands a year on a rural or suburban home. Will anything happen? Let us not hold our breath.
If the hype is as good as the product, then there are interesting times ahead in milk marketing with processing technology, which gives fresh milk a 60-day shelf life.
Coolum-based Naturo is responsible for Haelen milk, a world-first. An additional benefit is for digestibility.
Consumer trials and recent CSIRO research validation proved that milk processed using the Haelen method resulted in 100 per cent fresh, natural milk that is twice as digestible as any other processed cow's milk available on the market.
The CSIRO research followed a 2021 consumer trial, which showed that two-thirds of trial participants who normally experienced an adverse reaction to cow's milk found that Haelen processed milk eliminated or reduced the reaction.
One of the differences between standard milk processing (pasteurisation, UHT and ESL) and the Haelen method is how the milk's whey proteins are treated.
Whey proteins are broken down further, allowing for easier and faster digestion as well as enhanced nutrient absorption.
The CSIRO results confirmed that Haelen processed milk made the nutrients more bio-accessible, providing the potential for increased absorption by the body. The company's expansion plans includes for taking Haelen technology worldwide.
It is estimated that 68 per cent of the global population experiences difficulty in consuming milk.
The research results here indicate that more people could be able to enjoy the health benefits of fresh milk without the adverse side effects.
Milk will be processed in the company's South East Queensland production facility, however to date supply arrangements have not been announced nor have targeted retail prices.
Thank you to FarmOnline for this recent snippet from 12th World Congress of Genetics Applied to Livestock Production in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
There was a presentation by a PhD student from the United States, who had successfully used CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing to produce a bull which looked completely normal but was missing the tissue required to produce sperm.
The implication was that spermatic tissue from a high genetic merit bull could be inserted and then use these modified bulls as a chimeric delivery system.
The writer said he had to pick his jaw up off the floor multiple times during this session. "Certainly, the future is now," was his closing comment.
If you feel a need to add chimeric to you vocabulary, it means "having parts of different origins".
In medicine, it refers to a person, organ or tissue that contains cells with different genes than the rest of the person, organ or tissue. Wow.
