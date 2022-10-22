The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural
Opinion

Lack of water vision means flow-on effects for all

By David Everist
October 22 2022 - 1:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Everist laments that the lack of development of water storages over recent years means the current flood waters are rushing out to sea. Picture by AAP Image/Brendan McCarthy

It is criminal that roughly 43,000 megalitres of Victorian-sourced water is currently running into the Southern Ocean after leaving the mouth of the Murray River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.