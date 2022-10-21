Sarah Jones and Karina Cameron have taken out the Albury Tigers A-grade best and fairest for season 2022.
The pair shared the award after finishing ahead of runners-up Heidi Fisher and Alison Meani in the vote count.
Jones and Cameron's defensive work helped Albury to a fifth-placed finish in the Ovens and Murray before they suffered a three-point loss to Wangaratta in the first round of finals.
"It was my first year playing A-grade and I absolutely loved it," Jones said.
"I became really close with all the girls.
"We had pretty much a straight seven and then we had a few girls out with either injuries, COVID or having things on so a lot of the young girls came through to play during the year which was great to give them those opportunities."
Jones, who joined the club in 2016, chalked up her 200th O and M appearance earlier this year and went on to produce career-best form.
"This was my first full year in A-grade," the 30-year-old said.
"I've played a bit of B and C grade; I played C-grade last year coming back from having a baby and stepped up to A-grade this year because a couple of girls had injuries.
"The quality is much higher so it's very exciting to win the B&F. I'm stoked and very surprised.
"This year was definitely some of the best netball I've played but I couldn't have done it without the girls around me.
"Karina was the goal defence, I was goalkeeper and she won it with me."
Jones is already looking forward to 2023.
"Coming so close to going another round in finals and taking it to the top teams, it's pretty exciting for next year," she said.
"Hopefully we can go a bit further next time."
Jemma Buchanan took out the B-grade best and fairest, with Lilli Howe the runner-up in a Tigers side which reached the grand final.
In the C-grade, Chelsea Harper was crowned best and fairest ahead of Kelsea Bullivant, while there were joint-winners in the 17-and-under competition.
Alice Carroll and Mia Junck were the best and and fairest, Kijana McCowan finishing as runner-up.
