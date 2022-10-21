Keeping talent in the region and servicing the workforce remain priorities for La Trobe University, as the Albury-Wodonga campus celebrates its 30th anniversary.
Vice chancellor John Dewar said an event yesterday was an opportunity to celebrate the achievements over the past three decades.
"We graduated over 7000 students over that time," he said.
The Border campus is also home to some of the university's most important research centres like the John Richards Centre for Rural Ageing Research and the Centre of Freshwater Ecosystems.
"We've developed some outstanding research capabilities in aged care, health and freshwater ecology," Professor Dewar said.
The campus had seen a 5 per cent increase in enrollments during the latest VTAC round while other universities across Victoria, in comparison, saw an overall decrease of 6 to 7 per cent.
Leading social worker and Albury Wodonga Health executive director of allied health Karyn O'Loughlin studied a Bachelor of Social Work in the early 90s.
"La Trobe University, to their credit, made available very, very good tutors and lecturers who flew up on Thursday, Friday and Saturday so women like me who had a family could continue to get a degree and continue to work," she said.
First-year Bachelor of Social Work student Lily Hansford, from Albury, is keeping her career options open.
"I'm aware I might want to work with children now, and when I start learning something else, I might want to work in disability," she said.
Chancellor of La Trobe University and former Victorian premier John Brumby was among about 300 alumni and community members who celebrated the campus milestone last night.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
