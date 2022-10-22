Memories of the long-closed Wodonga West State School

From memories of Enid Buckland (nee Klinge):
Wodonga West State School No.1058 was built on land donated by JW Klinge.
It replaced an older school north of the railway line. It was about 300 metres west of The Laurels house.
Children were educated to grade 6 level. When it closed in December 1949, the nine pupils, myself included, thereafter attended Wodonga State School. Elmore bought the land back from the Education Department for a small reserve price.
My family have few fond memories of Wodonga West School. During World War II, Noel and Max suffered ill-treatment because of our German ancestry, just as our father had experienced during the first.
Certain neighbours accused our family of signalling to Germans in the hills because our back light went on and off in the evenings. (Our toilet was outside!)
The teacher, until about the end of 1942, was paranoid about the Germans. He took his fears out on Noel and Max particularly, even confiscating their sandwiches because he didn't like the garlic in them.
Max, although only 5-6 years old, got the "cuts" with the strap - six being the maximum a teacher could give for each offence - every day, for the silliest of excuses, even when he was innocent. When this teacher left, Dad and Elmore tore the pages out of the 'black book' where the offences were recorded.
Belvoir, our home, was three miles west of Wodonga, The Laurels being 11/4 miles further west.
I remember riding my bike home from school one bitterly cold afternoon. I waited for a while at the Shire Hall but as the weather didn't improve, I set off. Before I'd gone 100 yards I was wet through, copping full force the westerly, freezing, driving rain. I have never been so cold in all my life.
From the following year, we went to school on the bus. I well remember puddles freezing over at our gate. I always seemed to be cold and regularly suffered colds, bronchitis and deafness until my tonsils were removed in 1953. Being the youngest at Wodonga West, and perhaps because of my health, I was definitely at the bottom of the order of peck, and nicknamed "Germy".
