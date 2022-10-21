Young Culcairn midfielder Luke Bokic has taken out the club's best and fairest award.
Bokic beat Marcus Roberts for the honour who predominantly played off half-back.
Both players joined the Lions from Chiltern.
Culcairn coach Tim Haines said Bokic produced his best form after enduring an injury riddled season last year.
"Luke was awesome this season and was ultra consistent highlighted by finishing fourth in the Azzi medal," Haines said.
"He had his fair share of injuries last year but was appointed captain this season and thrived with the extra responsibility.
"Luke really led from the front and I can't speak highly enough of him.
"We really needed him to step up because it's no secret our midfield was not as strong as lot of other sides.
"But his two-way run and pressure was outstanding."
Haines said forward Jack Chesser (Wodonga) was the only confirmed departure from the den.
