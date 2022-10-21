The Border Mail
Luke Bokic trumps Marcus Roberts for Culcairn's best and fairest

By Brent Godde
Updated October 21 2022 - 8:01pm, first published 7:30pm
Luke Bokic with his trophies for winning the best and fairest alongside president Jesse Kent and Marcus Roberts who finished runner-up.

Young Culcairn midfielder Luke Bokic has taken out the club's best and fairest award.

