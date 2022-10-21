The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wodonga expects Kayne Turner to remain on an AFL list next season

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated October 21 2022 - 7:51pm, first published 3:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kayne Turner was delisted by North Melbourne earlier this week after 118 matches after making his senior debut for Kiewa-Sandy Creek and playing for Wodonga.

Wodonga is not holding high hopes of gaining the services of Kayne Turner for the upcoming season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.