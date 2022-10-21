Wodonga is not holding high hopes of gaining the services of Kayne Turner for the upcoming season.
Turner was one of four North Melbourne players delisted earlier this week as the Roos make room on their list for the upcoming national draft held in late November.
Bulldogs coach Jordan Taylor revealed he had already held initial talks with Turner about his future plans if he is not thrown an AFL lifeline.
Taylor said the club expected Turner to remain with the Kangaroos on the rookie list if not given the opportunity by another AFL club.
"Obviously Kayne and his family have a rich history at Wodonga with his father, David, a triple premiership player and legend at the club," Taylor said.
"We have made contact with Kayne to get a gauge on his future plans.
"After talking to him, I think he will remain in the AFL for at least another 12 months.
"Kayne feels the likeliest outcome is that he will remain at Arden Street at least on the rookie list.
"Which is fantastic for Kayne and we hope he can play at the elite level for as long as possible."
Taylor wouldn't be drawn into whether the Bulldogs were the frontrunners to gain his services if he didn't end up on an AFL list.
"I don't want to comment on that really," he said.
"We fully support Kayne in his quest to play at the highest level for as long as he can.
"We love that he is living his dream and representing Wodonga at the same time."
The Bulldogs have re-signed high-profile recruits Angus Baker and Alex Smout for next season.
