Wodonga woman charged with trafficking cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy

By Wangaratta Court
Updated October 21 2022 - 5:50am, first published 5:30am
A Wodonga woman has been bailed after being charged with trafficking cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy in Wangaratta.

