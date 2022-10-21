Wodonga woman charged with trafficking cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy

A Wodonga woman has been bailed after being charged with trafficking cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy in Wangaratta.
Jayme Keating, 24, was arrested in Wangaratta on Wednesday by general duties police.
She was charged with trafficking cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, and possessing the drugs.
The 24-year-old was also charged with possessing Xanax and cannabis seeds.
Keating faced the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Friday and was bailed to December 5.
