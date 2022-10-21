The notorious Lavington Five Ways is one of Albury's most hazardous areas for road accidents and crashes.
A Border Mail analysis of Transport for NSW 2016 to 2020 crash data reveals there were 49 crashes within a 500-metre radius of the intersection, causing injury, damage and major disruptions.
The Northside Hotel's beer garden faces the busy junction. Day manager Shaz Clayton said she was warned about its traffic dangers years before moving to the area.
"I never used to come out here from Howlong because everybody said, 'Don't go near that Five Ways; that's so dangerous'," Ms Clayton said.
"You'd always see it on the news or reading the paper that there has been an accident at the Five Ways."
By a large margin, the majority of crashes occurred between 4pm and 6pm, the peak hours for after-school pick off and the drive home from work.
Complete Computers owner Steve Huxtable said he had witnessed a number of accidents over his 21 years running a business adjacent to the Five Ways.
He was particularly concerned for young children and his elderly customers.
"I've only seen three car doors get knocked off," Mr Huxtable said.
"They were elderly people who opened their door and the next minute a truck or car has hit the door."
Residents suggested reducing the speed limit from 60kmh to 40kmh in hopes of improving pedestrian, cyclist and road user safety.
Mrs Clayton said she was concerned accidents would spike with summer tourism returning and the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
"It's the people travelling through who don't understand," she said.
"Come summertime, when we have our tourists come through, it's going to confuse them."
Fatalities for the local government area of Albury returned to five-year highs in 2021, with two crash-related deaths recorded for the first time since 2017.
Incidents causing serious injury - those involving a hospitalisation and at least one medically diagnosed injury - declined by 12 per cent.
As mobility returns, and while road users readjust, there are concerns the rates of road trauma and death will increase.
This year so far lives lost and serious injuries on the roads are higher than in 2021. NSW has seen an increase in fatalities of 11.7 per cent. In Victoria, there has been an increase of 17.2 per cent.
Albury police, council and transport authorities in May launched a two-week campaign targeting dangerous driving in trouble areas.
Of the eight roads named as the city's worst, four were in Lavington, two in Albury and one each in Glenroy and West Albury.
Signs instructing drivers to slow down remain on the roads.
