Albury's road accident hotspots exposed in Transport for NSW data

By Alice Gifford and Sophie Else
Updated October 21 2022 - 11:01pm, first published 9:30pm
Shaz Clayton from North Albury says the Five Ways in Lavington is confusing to first-time users. Picture by Ash Smith

The notorious Lavington Five Ways is one of Albury's most hazardous areas for road accidents and crashes.

