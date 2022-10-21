Man used stolen cards to get servo drink, Red Roster feed, taxi fare

A man who stole a woman's purse and bank cards before buying food and a taxi fare is set to be released.
He took the victim's bag and cards while she was renovating the site, located in the former Visitor Information Centre building, about 3.30pm last Sunday.
Edwards walked through a door that had been propped open and stole the woman's purse containing her cards.
He dumped items at a nearby toilet block and outside the fun park site before using the victim's card to buy a Coke from the Woolworths petrol station on High Street.
He then used the card to buy a Red Rooster meal and to catch a taxi to a bottle shop.
The victim was alerted to the purchases on her phone and cancelled the card.
Edwards attempted to buy other items but was unsuccessful.
The offending wasn't particularly complex, with the 33-year-old using his real name to order the taxi.
Security cameras also captured his offending.
Edwards faced the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Friday after being arrested in Albury on Wednesday and being extradited.
He made full admissions to the offending and said he knew people were inside the Gateway Lakes building when he entered.
The court heard that Edwards was on parole in NSW until the end of the year, further complicating matters.
Lawyer Sophie Greiner said her client had an intellectual disability.
Police said he was of no fixed address, but she said he had been staying with his sister at a home in Eastern Circuit in Albury.
IN OTHER NEWS
"They are serious charges, but in my submission they are low-level examples of this type of offending," she said.
Mr Watkins agreed they were low-level offences, but said "the community's concerned about it, they're angry about it".
He said he understood Edwards had issues with homelesses and an intellectual disability.
"If you're hungry, pinching someone's card is not the way to deal with it," he said.
"Go to an agency and get help."
It's unclear if the offending will lead to a parole breach in NSW.
Mr Watkins imposed a two-day jail sentence, given the time Edwards had already served awaiting court.
It's likely Edwards will be released from custody at the Wodonga Police Station on Saturday.
