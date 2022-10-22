Wodonga woman says she woke to find violent partner standing over her

The victim of a violent and abusive partner says she would wake to find him looking over her while she slept inside her home.
Wodonga mechanic Joel Foster, 39, has admitted to several charges against the woman and remains in custody.
The Waratah Way resident had been in an on-and-off relationship with the victim, who lives a short distance away on Oleander Court, for about three years.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard Foster had attended the home on August 8, grabbed the woman's phone, and pushed her with such force she fell back and hit her head on bathroom tiles.
Foster helped the woman up and blamed her, stating she should have given him the phone, and left.
He attended the home two days later and again tried to grab her phone to see if she had been contacting other men.
The 39-year-old became angry and grabbed the woman by her jaw, pushed her into a wall and began to wrestle her.
She suffered immense pain in her leg and feared it was broken.
Foster dragged her by her hair to her car and pushed her into the vehicle as he told her to "shut the f--- up".
The victim feared she was unable to leave after Foster locked the car's doors.
The court heard he had driven at what the victim estimated was 100km/h and said "I'm going to put you through the windscreen" before slamming on the brakes.
The victim said she had needed to brace herself to prevent her head hitting the windscreen.
Foster got out of the car near his home and the victim contacted police, stating she "genuinely believed he would kill her".
Injuries to her elbow, breast, calf and arm were photographed on August 11.
She told police that she had awoken multiple times to find Foster standing over her in bed.
He admitted to police to accessing her home through a doggie door on one occasion.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said it would have been terrifying.
"Pretty frightening behaviour from her point of view," he said.
The matter will return to court on November 8 for sentence, with Foster looking at further jail time and a corrections order.
Mr Watkins is also considering cancelling Foster's licence on one of the charges he has admitted to.
