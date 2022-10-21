The Border Mail

Good fishing to be had at Lake Hume, despite weather

By Russel Mason
October 21 2022 - 7:30pm
Isaac Ellis nailed this 91cm beauty while fishing in the farm dam on a boiled egg. If you're out and about, don't forget to send your pictures, along with a few details, to 0475 947 279. Picture supplied

G'day fishos. Was a bit of a change to have a pretty dry week, although forecasts aren't looking great for the next week or so.

