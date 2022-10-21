Good fishing to be had at Lake Hume, despite weather

G'day fishos. Was a bit of a change to have a pretty dry week, although forecasts aren't looking great for the next week or so.
There's lots of areas around the state that aren't fishable at the minute, so I suppose we can count ourselves lucky to have as many options as we do within an hour or two's drive.
Dartmouth (101.14 per cent) - is looking sensational and fishing well. As we've been saying, those gudgeons have been working a treat recently, particularly if fished under a bubble or sent down a little deeper on a split shot. But there's still plenty of nice trout being caught on the troll, too.
Lead line has been successful all through winter, but will become something of a necessity as this weather warms up you'd think.
Streams - are running a hell of a lot higher and a tad more coloured than we'd all prefer.
I was lucky enough to head up to the Snowy Creek, just above Mitta, during the week and despite that being the case, managed four streamies in short time in a little session.
While we were there, there was a massive "termite fall" as it's known in fly fishing circles. It's an event that's not uncommon at this time of year, where termite - or flying ants - move in their trillions and provide a feast for trout as many of them end up in the drink.
Despite less than favourable water conditions, and to my surprise, we struck a little strip of current/backwater right on the edge of the creek that was like a little conveyor belt of tucker where half a dozen trout were actively mopping these termites up.
We'd simply pulled up to have a quick look at the creek and there they were. Suppose it just shows you've gotta be out there, and just gotta be in the right place at the right time sometimes.
Talbingo - is also still firing. We mentioned last week that it was fishing virtually as well as it ever has on the trout front, and that's continued this week.
There's lots of reports of good numbers of quality fish being trolled flat lining and lead lining Tassies in a variety of colours.
Eucumbene (56.12 per cent) - continues to rise rapidly and fish well for trollers and bank fishos.
Shallow minnows trolled early, then changing to divers such as McGraths or getting down a bit more with the help of lead line has been super successful, with lots of fish coming in. There has been quite a few around or over the old 5lb mark getting caught. It's just as good for bank fishos too, and it doesn't seem to matter if you're flicking lures or fishing worms as the water quickly rises over grass that hasn't been covered for years, everyone seems to be catching them!
Jindabyne (95.7 per cent) - has also been firing, with plenty of decent reports from both shoreline and trollers.
There's also been some brood stock released from the nearby Gaden hatchery, so there a chance of a trophy fish there as well.
We've just gotta keep our fingers crossed on the weather front.
Hume Dam (94 per cent) - has been fantastic and, weather permitting, should see some great fish come in for the Leigh Martin Marine Lake Hume Challenge.
Reddies, yellas, trout and cod are all on the chew and there should be some fantastic fish caught, as long as the fishos can get a crack at them.
To be honest, most techniques and most baits have been working, so if you can get a line in the water you'll definitely have a decent chance of nailing something.
Below the wall - has been the destination for a lot of trout fishos chasing a big sucker. And quite a few are having success.
The old lead fish is as good as any, but any smaller reasonably heavily weighted plastic is worth a throw too.
The Murray, both above and below Hume, is very high and difficult to fish in these conditions.
Blowering (98.2 per cent) - is going strong, with reddies picking up, quite a few yellas showing up on bait around the edges and the odd cod still getting caught. All making it a pretty reasonable destination of choice for many.
