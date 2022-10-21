Good fishing to be had at Lake Hume, despite weather

Shallow minnows trolled early, then changing to divers such as McGraths or getting down a bit more with the help of lead line has been super successful, with lots of fish coming in. There has been quite a few around or over the old 5lb mark getting caught. It's just as good for bank fishos too, and it doesn't seem to matter if you're flicking lures or fishing worms as the water quickly rises over grass that hasn't been covered for years, everyone seems to be catching them!