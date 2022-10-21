Steve Johnson has ruled out luring another former AFL player to J.C. Lowe Oval next season.
The Pigeons already boast former coach Mark Whiley and Michael Gibbons as players who have previously played at the elite level.
Johnson, who boasts an extensive contact list after spending more than two decades in the AFL as a player and most recently an assistant coach revealed several former AFL players had already expressed interest in joining the Pigeons.
However, Johnson said it was highly unlikely that the club could accommodate another player with AFL experience due to points pressure.
"I've had a couple of former AFL players contact me but if they are the right fit for the club - I'm not too sure," Johnson said.
"I've certainly raised some names with the club if they want to go down that path but I don't expect that we will be chasing too many big names.
"I guess it's no secret that we haven't got a lot of points to play with but Leigh (Ramsdale) is doing a terrific job as football manager.
"He has certainly asked me a few questions in regards to recruiting but I won't lie and am relying on guys like Leigh who have an intimate knowledge of the club of what we need to improve the list."
Johnson was appointed coach of the Pigeons earlier this month in one of the biggest recruiting coups in recent O&M history.
The triple Geelong premiership player addressed the players and supporters officially for the first time on Friday night.
The Pigeons who lost the grand final by less than a kick against Wangaratta announced during the week the extension of contracts of arguably its most important players in Gibbons alongside Morris medallist Leigh Masters and Leigh Williams.
Johnson said he was fortunate to be taking over a list firmly in the premiership window with the added bonus of Whiley remaining as a player.
"It was music to my ears when the club informed me of all the re-signings," he said.
"I guess I'm lucky to be taking over a list that most people would regard to be in the premiership window after going down to Wangaratta by three points.
"I'm confident that most of the list has recommitted who will no doubt be hungry to go one better next year.
"I haven't had a chance to speak to the playing group but I'd imagine losing a grand final will be a huge motivation to get back to pre-season and train hard.
"My message will be there are no guarantees in football and you have to do the work if you want to put yourself in the position to compete with the best in the competition.
"With the club announcing this week the extension of three of its biggest names shows me that they love playing footy at Yarrawonga and are committed for the long term.
"That was one of the things that really appealed to me when the club first approached me, that the whole playing group is committed and enjoy being part of the club."
