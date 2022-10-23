The Border Mail
Wodonga man who committed 10 break-ins, including at schools, jailed

By Wodonga Court
October 23 2022 - 4:30pm
Matthew Green in a photograph posted to Facebook.

A Wodonga criminal charged with 10 burglaries and thefts and other offences has been jailed for three months.

