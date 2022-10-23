Wodonga man who committed 10 break-ins, including at schools, jailed

A Wodonga criminal charged with 10 burglaries and thefts and other offences has been jailed for three months.
Matthew Joseph Green targeted sports venues and schools near his home to get cash to buy drugs, with Wodonga magistrate Ian Watkins noting the impact he had had on families.
His spree included the Wodonga Raiders club rooms, Wodonga Sports and Leisure Centre, Wodonga Middle Years Felltimber Campus, Wodonga Senior Secondary College and the Wodonga Flexible Learning Centre.
His partner, Tehya Jade Hanley, was with him during much of the offending, which started in June and ended recently.
The pair stole iPads, laptops and tools and caused extensive damage to school lockers.
Some sites were targeted multiple times and some stolen items sold online.
Green and his partner live in close proximity to the burglary sites.
Green, who appeared before Mr Watkins on Friday for sentencing, was told he had caused the victims heartbreak and anger, including students and their parents.
"Parents are having a difficult task as it is funding their children's education," Mr Watkins said.
"That task is made all the more difficult when criminals help themselves to expensive items, simply to exchange for drugs."
The pair were arrested in September, and re-arrested earlier this month following two further break-ins.
Mr Watkins noted Green had a deprived childhood and had started using drugs in his early teens.
Such deprivation, the magistrate said, reduced his moral culpability but didn't eliminate deterrence as a sentencing factor.
Green said he was keen to address his issues.
"I want to focus on your drug addiction and rehabilitation," Mr Watkins said.
"I want to give you every opportunity to beat that."
He ordered Green complete a community corrections order, including treatment, once he is released from prison.
He had already served 18 days in custody at the time of being sentenced.
