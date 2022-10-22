Strong showing at Relay for Life as goal of $150,000 nearly reached

A large crowd has gathered for a good cause in Wodonga during the Relay for Life.
Participants started the event at Birallee Park on Saturday morning despite scattered showers and further rain forecast.
The event, which began at 10am with an opening ceremony, had already generated $143,000 as of 1pm on Saturday, just shy of the $150,000 goal.
IN OTHER NEWS
A candlelight ceremony will be held at 7.45pm on Saturday followed by the closing ceremony at 9.30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.