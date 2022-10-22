Baranduda land sold for $5m to $6m, Thurgoona home hits $1.3m

Millions of dollars in land sales have been made in Baranduda, with the agent declaring it a proud day for the area.
Nine large blocks were put up for auction on Saturday morning, including one 60-acre allotment.
While agent Clint Ilsley didn't have the exact tally, he said eight of the blocks had sold for a total of between $5 million and $6 million.
The biggest sale was for the 60 acre site, which sold for $1.375 million.
The property doesn't have a house on it, but one of the eight sites does have a home.
The sites were a minimum of five acres, with the cheapest selling for $680,000.
Mr Ilsley said about 150 people had attended the sale for the land, located on Chappels Road and Apple Box Court.
"It's one of the ages," he said.
"I'm a local in Baranduda and I couldn't be prouder of the community.
"It's a new housing area, brand new, a fully-serviced acreage estate, which is why they've achieved such a high price.
"It's hard to give figures now, but it's five to six million dollars."
The area, dubbed Sweet Water Ridge Estate, is a short distance from the Kiewa River.
The land was marketed as premium lifestyle blocks with views of Baranduda, in close proximity to wooded areas and walking trails.
Mr Ilsley said most of the buyers already had builders lined up to create homes.
"Mostly it was young families who where looking to move out there," he said.
"They're all from the local area.
"We're incredibly happy with the result."
A large home on Alpine Street in Thurgoona, on a 1266 square metre block, also sold for $1.3 million after passing in for $1.23 million.
Agent James Seymour said it was believed to be the second highest sale in the suburb this year.
"This was the highest spec new build that I've seen - it was a remarkable home," he said.
"In Thurgoona the homes that that are built by the quality builders sell very well."
Meanwhile negotiations continued at the weekend over another Baranduda house.
IN OTHER NEWS
The four-bedroom, two bathroom home on Koala Court passed in at $980,000.
The home is located on a 5130 square metre block, and features established gardens, timber ceilings and solar panels.
Agent Mark Boehm hoped a sale could be finalised at the weekend.
Three units on a single Hanel Street block in East Albury also sold under the hammer for $890,000 at the weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.