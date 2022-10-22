The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Labor Party candidate Marcus Rowland outlines priorities for Albury region

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 22 2022 - 5:49am, first published 5:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marcus Rowland has launched his bid to unseat incumbent Albury Liberal Party member Justin Clancy at next year's NSW state election. Picture by Blair Thomson

A Thurgoona teacher has launched his bid to pry the seat of Albury from the Liberal Party at next year's NSW election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.