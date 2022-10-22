A Thurgoona teacher has launched his bid to pry the seat of Albury from the Liberal Party at next year's NSW election.
Marcus Rowland was officially unveiled as the Labor candidate for the state seat by Senator Deborah O'Neill on Saturday.
He outlined healthcare, education, public transport and roads as his key priorities in front of about 25 people.
Mr Rowland had originally started studying law before moving into teaching.
"I realised the difficulties of education to begin with and explored that further and realised nurses were struggling, all allied health were struggling, first responders were struggling," he said.
"Then it hit me, that it was because we have a government and representatives who don't care.
"So I decided that I wanted to take up that fight.
"I wanted to be that voice and a fresh start for the region.
Mr Rowland and Senator O'Neill both admit it will be a tough ask to take the safe Liberal seat from Justin Clancy.
The seat has been held by the ALP for just 11 years since the end of World War II.
Mr Clancy more than doubled the Labor's candidate on primary votes in 2019, and the seat hasn't been held by the ALP since 1988.
Senator O'Neill told her party faithful she had previously stood for a seat thought to be unwinnable, and came within 272 votes of being elected.
"People look at this seat, and they go, oh look, it's not a winnable seat," she said of Albury.
"When hubris and laziness set in, and that's what I see from the politicians who are representing this community at state and federal level, they take the people for granted.
"They are not listening to the community. "
Mr Rowland was on the Labor ticket for the Albury Council election last December.
The NSW state election will be held in March next year.
