The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Snake on the oval at Kiewa Cricket Club, rain washes out another round

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 23 2022 - 5:00am, first published 4:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiewa's curator spotted the snake on Sunday morning.

There was an unexpected visitor at Kiewa Cricket Club over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.