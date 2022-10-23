There was an unexpected visitor at Kiewa Cricket Club over the weekend.
The club's curator spotted this snake sunning itself on the oval, making the most of the fine weather a day after rain had decimated the Cricket Albury-Wodonga program for a third week running.
Provincial and District action was completely wiped out without a ball being bowled and the Hume games at Holbrook and Lockhart also fell foul of the weather.
That left Henty v Rand and Brock-Burrum v Osborne as the last men standing but not even one full innings was possible at either venue.
Rand managed to bowl 15 overs and they made decent inroads, reducing the home side to 4/31 before play was abandoned for the day.
Henty openers Shannon Terlich and Greg Schuller were both dismissed for six, with Bailey Armstrong falling for a single.
Captain Daniel Terlich made just two before he was caught, with Henry Matthew Kilo (five) and Jack Doig (two) together at the crease when the heavens opened.
The game at Brocklesby was also cut short by the heavy showers.
