Clay Moscher-Thomas says joining Rand-Walbundrie-Walla has revitalised him.
The 26-year-old became Daniel Athanitis and Jack Duck's first recruit as Giants co-coaches when he agreed to make the move from North Albury to sign with the merged identity.
Moscher-Thomas played more than 120 games for the Hoppers across all grades but felt the time was right to take on a new challenge in a different league.
"It was never going to be an easy decision to leave North Albury, my home football club and a place that I cherish, but ultimately I was just ready for a change," Moscher-Thomas said.
"I couldn't think of a better club to go to than Rand-Walbundrie-Walla.
"Everyone knows it's a great club and a great community out there so I'm really looking forward to it.
"Through the years of COVID, I was one of those players who got used to not doing footy as much, all the football chores, and I might have lost my spark a bit.
"Going out there, I'm really looking forward to regaining that spark.
"I've got a good mate out there in Mason Collins so it's been in the pipeline for a couple of years.
"'Maso' was a big factor but I also know 'Wal' (Giants co-president Chris Collins), 'Pumpa' (Athanitis) and a few of the other boys.
"It's a club I've always tried to get out and watch a bit of."
North Albury won one game and finished bottom of the Ovens and Murray ladder in what proved to be Moscher-Thomas' final season at Bunton Park.
"I love North and I love a lot of the people there," he said.
"We were deprived of success but I enjoyed it nonetheless.
"Of course it can be hard.
"You get used to it a little bit, losing, and no-one ever wants to say that but that's the reality of it, especially a couple of years when we were right in the deep end.
"But I reckon the future's bright for North.
"They've got Timmy (Broomhead) there now and hopefully they can sign a few more and push back into finals.
"It would be great to see them up there again."
The Giants finished sixth in the Hume League this year before losing the minor semi-final to Jindera.
Duck and Athanitis are thrilled to have added Moscher-Thomas to their list as the Giants aim to challenge the Hume League's big hitters in season 2023.
"It's very good to have Clay on board," Duck said.
"Having someone of Clay's calibre is obviously going to be beneficial on the football field.
"He's a really good guy as well and he's going to be really good to have around the club and around that community.
"He already knows a lot of people out there anyway and he's going to be good for us not only on-field but off the field as well."
Moscher-Thomas can't wait to get stuck into the Hume League after a decade playing in town.
"There's a lot of young players in the O and M, a lot of quick, flashy players so I'm expecting it to be a bit tougher," he said.
"I'll bring a little bit of experience and I'll help out where I can but more so I just want to be a good team-mate, getting in the thick of things and trying to win as many games as possible.
"Straight away, it's rekindled that spark a bit.
"Footy, over the last couple of years, has been a bit of a drag so to have that spark back already is a great feeling."
