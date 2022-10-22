The numbers are in, and they don't lie

The people have spoken. Health, integrity, roads and cost-of-living pressures are big issues for regional Victorians heading to November's state election.
ACM gave readers of The Border Mail - along with other Victorian mastheads The Courier in Ballarat, Bendigo Advertiser, Warrnambool's The Standard, and Horsham's The Wimmera Mail Times - an opportunity to tell us what mattered most in the lead up to the November 26 election. More than 1000 readers completed our online survey.
The message was unequivocal; we need better health facilities and services, we are fed up with crumbling, unsafe roads, we want integrity from officials and more needs to be done to ease the costs of living.
Our survey was designed to flesh out the issues voters want us to campaign on.
An overwhelming 99 per cent of respondents in The Border Mail survey told us that nothing matters more to you than health.
Across the state, 87 per cent said our health system is under-funded to adequately deliver the care we need and expect. Further, 88 per cent believe more incentives are needed to attract and retain professionals. Both Labor and the Coalition have already made big health promises.
Labor has pledged more than $8 billion for metropolitan hospital developments and just under $1 billion for rural upgrades. It has promised not one cent for a new, single-site hospital for Albury-Wodonga. The Liberals have promised $3.4 billion for city hospitals and $8 billion in the regions, including $300 million for a new hospital for Albury-Wodonga.
The numbers are eye-watering. But where is our share? And will the cash already promised be spent efficiently? How long will it take for promises to come to fruition? Where's the money coming from?
Recent floods across the state have destroyed our roads. They will no doubt be prioritised for repair, but the state can't allow the floods to hide reality. Our roads are just not up to scratch; 84 per cent of respondents said their roads were unsafe and not in a good condition - that was before the floods.
Rural and regional electorates make up about 40 per cent of lower house seats that will decide the election. Together, regional voters have a loud voice. Ignore us at your peril.
