Lavington has reappointed coach Linda Robinson to the helm for a second consecutive term, with a star defender joining her in an assistant role next season.
Long-time Panther Sarah Meredith will work alongside Robinson to help guide the club's A-grade side.
"I'm so excited to work with her," Robinson said.
While Robinson is thrilled to be reappointed for next season, she also admitted it wasn't a decision she took lightly.
"I love netball and it's always been a part of my life, so in that regard it was an easy decision, but I had to carefully consider it as well, because it is a huge job to do it well and it does impact on time with family," she said.
"But my family has become part of the club now too.
"My son plays under-10s and my husband coaches him, and my daughter loves coming to training.
"They really encouraged me to go again."
Robinson led Lavington to a third place finish in her first season in charge, with the Panthers bowing out in finals after losses to grand finalists Yarrawonga and Wangaratta.
"We were disappointed to go out of finals in straight sets, but I think that's really going to fuel the fire over our pre-season," she said.
"From this particular group, we had a couple of really experienced campaigners, but the majority hadn't even seen O and M finals, because there hadn't been any for two years and they're so young.
"Finals are really high intensity for 60 minutes and there's a bigger crowd and different weather.
"Now that our players have experienced that and I've experienced that as a coach, I definitely think that it does put us in a good position."
Following a forced break due to Covid, Robinson not only placed an emphases on the physical side of the game this season, but also the mental aspect.
"We immediately set the bar pretty high and had a big focus on values, and the values were determined by the players about what they wanted in our club," she said.
"We saw that immediately having a good impact.
"For most of the year we had a really good feeling that we were building something really good."
Following the club's B-grade and C-grade premiership success this season, Robinson admitted the Panthers have a wealth of talent to draw on.
"What Lavington has always done really well is develop its youngsters," she said.
"If there's movement in the upper grades, we look within our club because we know that we've got the depth and talent there.
"We're just so lucky with the calibre of players that we have."
