Linda Robinson reappointed as Lavington coach with Sarah Meredith to assist

By Georgia Smith
Updated October 23 2022 - 12:24am, first published 12:17am
Long-time Lavington netballer Sarah Meredith has been appointed as assistant coach of the Panthers' A-grade side and will work alongside Linda Robinson, who will remain at the helm for the 2023 season. Picture by James Wiltshire

Lavington has reappointed coach Linda Robinson to the helm for a second consecutive term, with a star defender joining her in an assistant role next season.

Sports Journalist

