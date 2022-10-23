The organiser of a Border monster truck show has defended the decision to allow vehicles driven by members of the crowd to participate.
Troy Garcia, who brought the Monsters 'n' Mud Family Fun Day to Table Top Hotel (formerly Ettamogah Pub) on Saturday, received mixed reviews from spectators about its safety.
Pre-event advertising specified members of the public in four-wheel drives, utes and bikes could enter as part of the show, which was covered by public liability.
Some in attendance voiced concerns and claimed some four-wheel drives deliberately flicked mud into the crowd which left some children and babies in tears.
Event staff ceased driving from the public after some vehicles entered the track without a proper briefing.
Mr Garcia said there had been uncertainty about that phase of the show going ahead due to the wet conditions, but said most of the crowd embraced it and were excited to learn they could be part of the action.
"People actually went home and got their cars and four wheel drive and bikes and came back to be part of the show," he said.
"Once people who had four-wheel drives and bikes absorbed what was really happening, they became part of the show.
"It was hard to get the message across (to spectators) at first because we were dealing with a bit of negativity."
A spectator who attended with their son told The Border Mail they "couldn't believe how close the trucks were, and, with the wet weather, it seemed a bit too dangerous" and opted to leave early
"There were other cars and motorbikes not part of the show doing burnouts and it seemed like they had no knowledge of the track, which made myself and others around us uncomfortable," the spectator said.
"I even saw a few people leave during the show and we ended up leaving too because it wasn't worth the expensive ticket prices."
The event was meant to be broken up into two shows, but Mr Garcia said he offered spectators the chance to see both for the price of one given the wet weather.
Hotel management was pleased with the day and confirmed the venue would host another event organised by Mr Garcia in March next year, with controls to be put in place to ensure such concerns didn't arise again.
Mr Garcia said he was excited to come back.
"We've been invited back next year I think that speaks for itself. I used to lose sleep over a single bad comment, but now I just roll with it," he said.
"Social media gives a lot of people voices and you really don't know their background."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
