The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Monster truck show to return to Border despite some concerns from spectators around safety and mud

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated October 23 2022 - 6:03am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A large crowd took in the monster truck action in wet conditions at the inaugural Monsters 'n' Mud Family Fun Day at Table Top Hotel on Saturday, but some spectators voiced concerns about the safety of the event.

The organiser of a Border monster truck show has defended the decision to allow vehicles driven by members of the crowd to participate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.