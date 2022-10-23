Albury's Uiver story has been told many times over the generations, but as the years have passed, awareness of the event has waned.
That is the view of Uiver Memorial Community Trust project manager Ross Jacob, who is delighted to share his knowledge of what took place back in 1934.
More than 300 people turned out for an open day at the Albury airport on Saturday to see progress on restoration of the Uiver replica aircraft project.
Mr Jacob is also the project manager for the restoration, a position he has filled for four years.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He said in the past there were many people in the Border community who, for example, could recall their grandparents telling the story of the original Uiver's emergency landing during the 1934 London to Melbourne air race.
Thurgoona resident Stew Martin, who lives with his wife, Bethany and three boys said he stumbled across the event when driving past and wanted to check it out.
"I know the story and thought it would be cool to show the family, my 12-year-old boy really likes history and my 2-year-old loves planes so we enjoyed it," he said.
"It was a cool experience."
Mr Jacob said that with the passing of time, this knowledge had been lost in the community.
"The older generation have an understanding of what happened," he said.
This loss of knowledge of the Uiver story was partly the motivation for the writing of a children's book, Through the Clouds, on the story by Corowa resident Carm Hogan and illustrated by Albury artist Pinky Wittingslow.
It evolved out of Ms Hogan's work at HotHouse Theatre as a teacher.
"I realised that none of the kids realised the story of the Uiver," she said.
"I thought a significant story would be lost if I didn't write about it, that this next generation needed to discover this story in a new way that was relevant to them."
Ms Hogan said the "internationally significant" Uiver story did not "come alive" for her until she heard an ABC Goulburn Murray documentary about what took place.
"And I didn't understand why we weren't singing this from the rooftops," she said.
Ms Hogan said the idea of the book was to see the story "through this little character's eyes".
"And with that it just took shape," she said.
"I wrote it years ago and it was just sitting there."
Ms Hogan said it was when she was introduced to Ms Wittingslow that it all began to happen.
"It feels wonderful to be able to contribute to the Uiver story in this way by introducing it to this next generation through the book and subsequently the play that opens at HotHouse in November," she said.
"It's exciting to see this happen."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.