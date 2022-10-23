Georgie Haines has jumped at the chance to coach Culcairn again following a successful first season at the helm.
Haines helped lead the Lions to finals after a sixth place finish, just a year after the A-grade side ended on the bottom of the ladder.
"After one year it feels like I've only just got started," she said.
"It would be a pity to leave the girls, especially when they've formed such good relationships and are really starting to gel as a playing group.
"There wasn't even a second thought."
After welcoming son Charles into the world in August with partner and Lions' senior football coach Tim, Haines isn't feeling any pressure to return to the court next season.
"I'm just going to see what happens," she said.
"I really enjoyed being a non-playing coach this year.
"I'd obviously love to get back, but I don't want to put any pressure on myself to play A-grade in my first year postpartum."
Olivia Brunner took out the Lions' A-grade best and fairest award earlier this month after edging out Taylor Morey.
Haines believes Brunner has a bright future at the club.
"For her first year of senior netball, she's done an amazing job," Haines said.
"She polled really well in the league as well. She's definitely an up-and-comer and one to watch."
Rachel Hensel was crowned most valuable player, While Bridie Hofmann was most consistent for the Lions this season. Kayla Wright took out the coaches award.
