Albury Wodonga Health urges public to prevent mosquito bites to reduce risk of Japanese encephalitis

Beau Greenway
Caroline Tung
By Beau Greenway, and Caroline Tung
Updated October 23 2022 - 7:27am, first published 7:00am
Albury Wodonga Health's Ovens Murray Public Health Unit has urged Border and North East residents to treat increased mosquito numbers seriously.

Flooding across the Border and North East is likely to create breeding grounds for mosquitoes and increase the risk of diseases such as Japanese encephalitis.

