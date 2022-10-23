Flooding across the Border and North East is likely to create breeding grounds for mosquitoes and increase the risk of diseases such as Japanese encephalitis.
Albury Wodonga Health's Ovens Murray Public Health Unit operational director Jody Bellette said reports had been received of large mosquito numbers in its catchment and urged the public to take it seriously.
"Mosquitoes carry a number of serious illnesses, including Japanese encephalitis virus, which was detected in our region for the first time earlier this year," she said.
Jackie Monk, the widow of Corowa man David Kiefel, who was the first person in the region to die from JEV in May, called for free vaccines for people working in floodwaters.
Modelling published in the Oxford Academic's Clinical Infectious Diseases journal on Thursday said people who lived within four kilometres of a commercial piggery were most at risk, but Ms Monk said the radius was too small.
Ms Monk said in Corowa itself there was "no maintenance of the vegetation and rubbish-clogged storm water channels that overflowed and caused parts of town to flood in January" to help combat the spread.
"What I haven't read or heard are the risk reduction measures being undertaken by the pork production industry," she said.
"The currently flooded Victorian and NSW areas are pretty much all JEV-affected areas with piggeries."
Ms Bellette said staying indoors at dusk and dawn, wearing appropriate clothing and using mosquito repellents containing picaridin or DEET on all areas of exposed skin was crucial to prevent bites.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
