A large pothole on a busy North East highway caused drivers grief across the weekend.
The hole, which opened up on the Wodonga-bound lane of the Murray Valley Highway, between Ludlows and Huon reserves alongside Lake Hume, was around two metres long and 1.5 metres wide and was situated after a corner, which left drivers with minimal reaction time.
Wodonga man Reece Boon, who had his six-month-old son in the car with him, hit the pothole while driving home on Saturday.
Mr Boon escaped without any damage to his vehicle.
"I saw two cars with their hazard lights on but I just slowed down and moved over a little bit and then 'boom', I hit the pothole," he said.
"I had my six-month-old son in the car and it certainly gave him a wake-up call.
"As I hit it, there was a car about 100 metres up the road that looked like it had damage."
Heavy rain and flooding has created a number of potholes across the region's roads.
Several drivers were forced to change tyres on the side of the road after blowouts from hitting them.
The Bureau of Meteorology said widespread rain and thunderstorms will increase river heights and continue to impact communities along the NSW and Victorian border, with conditions likely to persist until the middle of the week.
"Communities, especially those living on or near any rivers, creeks and streams or in low lying areas, are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecast and warnings via the Bureau's website and the BOM Weather app, and to follow the advice of emergency services," a spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, a white Holden ute crashed into a stationary Nissan Navara in Lavington on in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police confirmed the smash occurred on Heathwood Avenue at around 1am.
"Inquiries into the incident are ongoing," a police spokesperson said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
