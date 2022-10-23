Walking in memory of her beloved mum was something Shannon Cooper knew was going to be emotionally difficult.
But the former Albury woman, now a mum herself to an eight-month-old, was so glad she did.
Mrs Cooper was one of about 1000 people who took part in the return of the Border Relay for Life at Birallee Park in Wodonga on Saturday.
Her mother, Liz Crane, died of cancer in March, 2021, prompting her daughter's decision to take part in a fundraising team.
Calling themselves Laps for Lizzy, the team raised more than $3000 for the Cancer Council.
"It was a very fun day despite the crazy weather," Mrs Cooper, who now lives in Melbourne, said.
"Everyone stayed the course and kept walking, and huddling together when it was cold and wet."
Border Relay for Life chair Peter Whitmarsh was thrilled with the event.
The fundraising goal of $150,000 was easily reached, with the final tally around the $185,000 mark for the 12-hour event, which in previous years ran instead for 24 hours.
Mr Whitmarsh said they were keeping a close watch on the weather throughout the day, but even the rain did not affect how things went.
"No one was discouraged by the inclement weather," he said. "The kids loved it. It was wet underfoot but we soldiered on."
Mr Whitmarsh said it was "great" to be back out on the track after three years, given the cancellation of the previous two events because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It was a really community-driven event," he said.
"There were additional numbers, then we had the lap of hope with the school kids."
Mrs Cooper said it was nice during the hope ceremony "to see the people being remembered and passed decades ago".
"It was really emotional at times but also really nice just to be there with other people who had either gone through it or are going through it, so you feel like you're not as alone."
Mr Whitmarsh said the question of whether the event would again be 12 hours or revert to the 24-hour format would be determined after community consultation through a questionnaire.
"That's something that's on the table at the moment," he said. "The idea is to go back to the community and get a broad picture from them of what they feel."
