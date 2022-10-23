Farrer MP Sussan Ley has advocated a 50 per cent gender target for the Liberals to improve their electoral prospects with women.
The Liberal deputy leader wants the party's state divisions to adopt this as an official preselection target.
That, she said at the weekend, was necessary if the party stood a chance of winning back the "teal" electorates lost when Labor took power after the May 21 election.
Her proposal has already been discussed with the Liberals' state and territory divisions. But it was not just the "teal" electorates that had so harmed the Liberals, she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Ley, who has previously supported a 40 per cent gender quota, told Nine that female voters had deserted the party right across the nation.
"(Women) were unhappy and they didn't support us," Ms Ley said.
"I've heard it in my own electorate. I've heard it in rural and regional Australia.
"I hear it from those women's fathers and their grandfathers."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.