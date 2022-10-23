Maddi Lloyd has claimed her second consecutive A-grade best and fairest award with Lavington.
The 2021 Toni Wilson Medallist edged out fellow midcourter Ange DeMamiel by six votes at the Panthers' presentation night on Friday.
"It was pretty special. I wasn't expecting it at all and didn't think it was one of my better years, so I'm honoured," she said.
Lloyd, who joined Lavington in 2017 after starting her career at North Albury, has now surpassed 150 Ovens and Murray games after reaching the milestone this season.
ALSO IN SPORT:
She admitted her and her fellow Panthers have built something special.
"We know when we're on the same page and embody those club values that we're a force to be reckoned with, so hopefully we can look at doing that again next year," she said.
Christine Oguche (B-grade), Angela Kavanagh (C-grade) and Leni Pendergast (under-17s) were also club winners.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.