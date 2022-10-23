Shoaib Shaikh has not given up on his dream of playing in the Big Bash League.
Tallangatta's Indian star played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and is starting his third season in Cricket Albury-Wodonga, where he exploded onto the scene at New City.
Shaikh, 35, admits age is not on his side when it comes to playing professional cricket back on the subcontinent but hopes a strong season for the Bushies might catch the eye of BBL recruiters.
"I've played all my professional cricket back in India," Shaikh said.
"I'm 35 now so I know, (even) if I keep performing, I won't get a chance because the selectors back home want young players coming in, 19 or 20 years old, so we are not considered.
"We perform but still we don't get consideration, age matters, it's always there.
"But I will move on, I love the game and I'll keep playing cricket as long as I can.
"This is a very competitive league and if I do well here, you never know, one or two seasons, I might get a contract with Big Bash.
"Nobody has predicted the future, what's going to happen, so I'm just working hard, being positive and enjoying my cricket at the moment."
Tallangatta's first three games of 2022/23 have been washed out, like the entire provincial competition, with all eyes on the skies again this week ahead of round four on Saturday.
If play does go ahead, Shaikh's first appearance of the season will be against his former club New City at Rowen Park.
"I really enjoyed playing for Tallangatta last season," he said.
"We were underdogs but we shocked everybody by qualifying for the finals.
"We played really well as a team and that's the most important thing; you win as a team and you lose as a team.
"The captain, Matt Armstrong, has been taking the boys all together, talking to them, working out what's going on and what we need to work on.
"The way you train, you implement that in the game so the harder you work in training, the better result you get on the field.
"It's been really good talking to the boys and working hard individually, one-on-one.
"I've been talking to the boys and the environment is really important as a team.
"We are feeling positive about each other, not individual things.
"If I don't score but the other guy in my team scores, I'm happy for him.
"You back each other as a team and that's sport.
"I'm trying to get settled down here and my family coming here in future hopefully.
"It's a lovely place, I'm loving Albury-Wodonga and the CAW league.
"Michael Erdeljac has been really helpful, Trent Ball, his Dad, my president 'JT' and Matt Armstrong, they've been really helpful for me, helping me in every situation, whatever I need."
