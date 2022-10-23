While the relief comes as good news for parts of the Riverina, other LGAs hard-hit by floods are hoping for another extension which will include them.

Temora Mayor Rick Firman said while there are other Riverina LGAs in more need of disaster relief than his, he is hoping to see another extension which will include the Temora Shire.

Similarly, Cr Firman would use the relief to address the current state of the roads across his shire.

"We're already looking at between $4 and $6.5 million dollars worth of damage since rain events from last year," he said.

"It's like an obstacle course, with potholes everywhere. When you fill in the potholes more rain comes and it doesn't work, it's so very frustrating."

Councillor Firman said Federal Member Michael McCormack and NSW Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke have done everything possible to help.

"At the end of the day, we have to get our piece of the pie and so do other areas across the Riverina," he said.

Federal Minister for Emergency Management, Senator the Hon Murray Watt, said damage to areas within the LGAs had been significant and the relief will enable councils to rebuild essential infrastructure and get recovery operations under way as soon as possible.

Ms Cook said they are continuing to assess the impacts of the flood event with disaster declarations like this, "the crucial first step in unlocking assistance for those in need."

"The flooding we are seeing across large parts of inland NSW is ongoing, slow-moving and widespread which is making it challenging to assess the damage and impact," she said.

Information on disaster assistance can be found on the Australian Government's Disaster Assist website at www.disasterassist.gov.au.