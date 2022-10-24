Flooding has moved a leading Border cancer fundraiser from its regular route.
The Sunshine Walk will return in person on November 6 after two virtual editions, but with its path along the Murray River around Noreuil Park mostly underwater, it has moved to Les O'Brien Athletics Precinct and will use Albury and Thurgoona's footpath networks.
The Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund event has more than 60 teams registered and board member Di Thomas can't wait for the sea of yellow shirts to take on the five, 10 and 20-kilometre courses.
"The 20km walk will follow the footpath network out to Thurgoona and return past the cancer centre. The five and 10km walks follow the footpath down to South Albury and return," she said.
Phil Wilkins will take part for the first time after he was diagnosed with pleural mesothelioma last year - a lung lining cancer caused by asbestos dust contamination.
"It's been ever so personal this year because since my diagnosis in December, your perspective on life and many things changes," he said.
"Whilst my diagnosis is not cheerful, there's a chance to give something back to the system helping me to stay well and healthy."
For further information, visit sunshinewalk.org.au.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
