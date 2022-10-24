When Leah Mathey looks around at Wodonga's up-and-coming netballers, she's excited by the club's next generation of talent.
The 37-year-old defender edged out midcourter Aleisha Coyle to be crowned the club's best and fairest A-grade netballer, while being one of the more experienced players on the Bulldogs' young list this season.
"I did laugh and comment when I was making my speech that I was twice the age of most of the girls," Mathey laughed.
But she's the first to admit age is just a number when you have the drive and passion to play the game.
With Wodonga's under-17s prevailing as premiers in a hard-fought decider against rivals Wodonga Raiders this season, Mathey admitted the future is looking bright.
"It's really promising for the club in the coming years," Mathey said.
"Even in A-grade we have a lot of young girls who aren't much older than the under-17s.
"Wodonga certainly has a lot of talent coming through."
While Wodonga's A-grade side has faced some challenging seasons in recent years, Mathey admitted their drought-breaking win this season provided some light at the end of the tunnel.
"The season was good because we certainly improved as the year went on," she said.
"I think having a win in A-grade, particularly when we hadn't won one since about 2019, definitely helped their confidence and kept them motivated for the rest of the year.
"It showed the girls that they were improving and gave them that bit of enthusiasm to keep going."
While it's Mathey's first club trophy at Wodonga, she's previously received the accolade in the Upper Murray League with Federals and while playing for Darley in the Ballarat Football League.
We can expect to see her in maroon and white again next season.
"I'm looking forward to next year," she said.
"I think it's really exciting to have those girls that could probably still play under-17s, but also giving them the opportunity to play up, as well as all of the young talent that's already in A-grade.
"They're a really good bunch of girls that are willing to listen and they certainly watch and play by example.
"They're great to work with."
Mathey also had the opportunity to play alongside her niece Cassi this season, with the young goaler taking out the A-grade coaches award.
Zoe Lawson (B-grade), Eilish Byrne (C-grade) and Lizzy Murphy (under-17s) were also Wodonga Bulldogs best and fairest trophy winners for their respective grades this season.
