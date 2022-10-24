Josh Jones has returned home to Holbrook as an assistant coach.
The former Brookers captain has spent the last three years living and playing in Tamworth but is back in the region with his young family.
Jones, 27, rejoins a Holbrook side which will be defending its premiership in 2023 and is set to play a key role in support of coach Matt Sharp.
"It's a dream come true," Jones said.
"I'm very excited to come back to the club after they've just won a first and second grade premiership.
"There's probably no better time to come back.
"I'm excited and hopefully we can go back-to-back.
"To come back in a coaching role is another challenge I'm really looking forward to.
"To be able to help the younger players, that's always been something I've wanted to do and it's a dream come true to have a coaching role at my home club."
After an injury-hit 2021, Jones played in the AFL North West NSW grand final for Tamworth last month, with the Swans going down to New England Nomads by one goal in a thriller.
He and wife Georgia are expecting their second child in early December.
"We'd just gt to that point where everything was starting to get a bit easier and then we thought we'd have another kid!" Jones laughed.
"I love being a Dad and I can't wait for both the girls to grow up and see me play footy and their Mum play a bit of netball.
"My Dad played over 300 games and I'm hoping to get there myself.
"The club's been a massive part of my life and I want to give back as much as I can.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"It was a bittersweet feeling this year, watching on from afar (as Holbrook won the grand final).
"You always have that bit of selfishness, I suppose, you always want to be a part of it but I couldn't be any happier for the club.
"The club deserves it so much.
"After playing my whole career at Holbrook, bar three years, I'm so proud of the boys and the community as well because they certainly deserve it."
The Brookers will be the hunted next year after toppling Osborne in an extraordinary grand final to claim their first senior premiership for nearly 20 years.
"In the Hume League, you're always looking at Osborne as the club to beat but now we've stepped into that position," Jones said.
"Talking to the guys a lot this year, they're just wanting to play and enjoy each other's company and I think the same message will be put across the group again this year.
"We're just going to enjoy each other's company and whatever happens, happens.
"But we are striving for more success, that's for sure."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.