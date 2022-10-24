The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Josh Jones returns to Holbrook as an assistant coach

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 24 2022 - 1:03am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Jones and his family have reclocated from Tamworth and the former Holbrook captain will work alongside Matt Sharp as an assistant coach in 2023 as the Brookers defend their Hume League premiership. Picture by Mark Jesser

Josh Jones has returned home to Holbrook as an assistant coach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.