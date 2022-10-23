Former Wodonga Bulldog Avery Weilandt is back at the kennel and is ready to sink his teeth into a new role.
Weilandt has been named as the club's All Abilities coach, tasked with engaging people with disabilities from around the Border North East in cricket.
Having already harboured an outside interest in All Abilities engagement, he says he cannot wait to get stuck into what shapes up as an exciting opportunity.
"I'm absolutely stoked to be a part of the all abilities team this year," he said.
"I have always had a passion for cricket and working in disability so to be able to combine the two is a dream come true.
"I've always looked forward to getting into this role but it just hasn't quite lined up over the past few years.
"Now that it has, I can't wait to get started.
"I'll be running sessions, teaching skills as well as a giving a bit of education about what cricket actually is.
"My goals for this year are pretty simple: to meet lots of new faces and to have lots of fun playing cricket."
Weilandt has lived in Sydney for the past four years, working and playing grade cricket.
A move to Sydney Cricket Club back in 2017 saw the wily spinner playing NSW Premier grade at a young age, as well as training with the NSW under-19 academy and playing series of trial matches for NSW Country.
Beforehand, Weilandt spent a couple of seasons at the Bulldogs, snaring 19 wickets and totalling 91 runs when Wodonga charged to the premiership in 2016/17.
Having studied sports management and working in various roles in the industry, Weilandt is not only a extremely capable mentor in the cricketing space, but also a leader and teacher off the oval.
So when an opportunity arose to return and jump into this new role, he couldn't resist.
"From what I've heard from the previous coach, there is a lot of training but not many actual games," he said.
"I'll be looking to tee up some more matches with the likes of Shepparton and Wangaratta based teams."
The All Abilities sessions will be held at Les Cheesley Oval in Wodonga starting on November 14, and will run in four week blocks on either side of Christmas.
The cost to sign up and become a member is $10, with those attending encouraged to bring a hat and drink bottle.
Weilandt has indicated anybody is welcome to come down and attend the sessions, and he hopes to attract big numbers and grow the sports' presence within the All Abilities community.
"Anyone is welcome to come down and have a look - it's just an opportunity to one; get out of the house and two; have fun," he said.
"I do a lot of disability work outside of this, and I hear from a lot of clients that they just want to get outside and have a bit of fun, and this is offering that opportunity."'
